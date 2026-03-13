PTA achieves another milestone toward rollout of 5G services in Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has successfully concluded the Assignment Stage of the Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) / 5G Spectrum Auction, marking another key milestone toward the rollout of 5G services in Pakistan.

During the Assignment Stage of the PTA, the specific frequency positions within the auctioned spectrum bands were finalized to enable efficient network planning and deployment by participating operators.

The PTA stated that in the 2600 MHz band, Jazz secured 70 MHz, while Zong and Ufone obtained 60 MHz each. In the 3500 MHz band, Ufone secured 120 MHz, while Jazz and Zong acquired 50 MHz each, with 60 MHz remaining unsold.

An auction generated a total of $510 million (Rs142.6 billion) for the national exchequer. Jazz secured spectrum worth $239.38 million, Zong $156.75 million, and Ufone $113.47 million.

With the completion of the assignment stage, operators can now proceed with network planning and deployment, paving the way for the gradual rollout of 5G services in Pakistan.

On March 10, Pakistan raised $507 million in the much-awaited 5G spectrum auction, selling 480 MHz of spectrum against a target of 597 MHz, as three telecom operators—Jazz, Zong, and Ufone—secured frequencies to roll out next-generation mobile services.

The auction concluded after three rounds, with the results announced by Hafeez Ur Rehman, flanked by Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the auction saw the sale of two lots in the 700 MHz band, all five lots in the 2300 MHz band, all 19 lots in the 2600 MHz band, and 22 out of 28 lots in the 3500 MHz band, bringing the total spectrum sold to 480 MHz.

In terms of allocation, Jazz emerged as the largest buyer, securing 190 MHz of spectrum, including 50 MHz in the 3500 MHz band, 70 MHz in the 2600 MHz band, 50 MHz in the 2300 MHz band, and 20 MHz in the 700 MHz band.

Ufone acquired 180 MHz, including 120 MHz in the 3500 MHz band and 60 MHz in the 2600 MHz band, while Zong secured 110 MHz in the auction.

The PTA chairman described the day as “a historic and joyous milestone” for Pakistan, highlighting the country’s progress in digital transformation.

He also emphasized the collaboration of telecom operators, who actively participated and ensured competitive pricing.