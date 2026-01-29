PTA announces date for 5G spectrum auction

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to take a major step into the digital era as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced the auction of 5G spectrum.

The regulator confirmed that the next-generation mobile services spectrum auction will be held on March 10, 2026. The schedule has been finalized after consultations with stakeholders to ensure transparency and fair competition.

PTA officials said telecom operators have been given ample time to prepare for the auction. The authority reiterated its commitment to a transparent and competitive bidding process for 5G spectrum in the country.

This move marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s digital transformation, paving the way for high-speed mobile services and next-generation connectivity across the nation.

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) approved a new Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Policy Framework that will allow more mobile service providers to enter Pakistan’s telecom market.

Companies will be allowed to provide mobile services without building their own mobile networks under the new Mobile Virtual Network Operators.

Instead, these companies will use the already existing networks of current mobile operators while selling services under their own brands.

This means users could see new mobile service brands in the market, even though they rely on the same underlying networks.

The move is expected to increase competition, offer more choices to consumers, and introduce new and customized mobile packages under different brand names.

The Federal Cabinet approved the policy and formally issued by the PTA.

It clearly defines an MVNO as a mobile service provider that does not own radio towers, spectrum, or core network infrastructure. Instead, it operates through agreements with licensed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).

For applying for an MVNO license, companies must incorporated in Pakistan and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).