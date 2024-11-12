PTA asked to block blasphemous content from social media

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony asked the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block blasphemous content on social media, ARY News reported.

In a letter written to the PTA, the Ministry of Religious Affairs maintained that despite the proactive measures taken by the PTA to block such content in line with Supreme Court orders, it has been observed that pornographic and blasphemous material is still readily accessible on multiple online platforms.

“It is important to note that although PTA has made significant efforts to curb this issue by blocking the accessibility of such content; however, said material is still online accessible that violates our cultural and religious values.”

The Ministry of Religious Affairs maintained that the widespread availability of such content undermines efforts to protect citizens, particularly young people, from exposure to harmful material. It also raises serious concerns regarding the adherence to the directives of Supreme Court and the authority’s ability to effectively enforce content regulations.

“Given the sensitivity of the issue, PTA is once again requested to take all necessary and available technical measures to block and restrict access to pornographic, blasphemous, and other harmful online content at the earliest timeframe. An early and prompt action is requested,” the letter read.