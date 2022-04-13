PTA asked to suspend 4,000 social media accounts over smear campaign

LAHORE: The counter terrorism wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 12 people for running a smear campaign on social media against sensitive institutions and their personalities on social media while Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has also been asked to suspend 4,000 accounts involved in the campaign, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the FIA has been handed over a list of 50 people who have been running a smear campaign on social media through multiple fake accounts.

“Some accounts are even being operated from abroad,” they said and added, “the FIA will present the arrested suspects before court today.”

Those arrested included three people from Lahore, and 12 from Faisalabad, Gujrat and Islamabad, they said adding that Shafqat Maqsood was also amongst those arrested and was managing 20 accounts on social media.

Moreover, the FIA has also shared details of 4,000 accounts with the PTA involved in trend setting on social media and asked the authority for their suspension. “The cybercrime wing has shared the photos and other details of the accounts with the PTA for action,” they said.

