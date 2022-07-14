PTA asks people to avoid responding to fake calls, messages

KARACHI: In the wake of increasing scams in the name of gameshows, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has advised the masses to avoid responding to fake calls and messages, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PTA in a press statement has said that a few elements are deceiving masses under the name of gameshows by sending them fake messages.

Masses should avoid responding to such scammers and sharing bank account details with anyone. The citizens have been advised to report such incidents to PTA.

Last month, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) shared that 400 fake accounts were being reported on a daily basis in the country in a bid to quell disinformation campaigns in the country.

He shared these details before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting which was headed by dissident PTI leader Noor Alam Khan.

During the meeting, the PAC chairman asked the PTA chairman regarding their actions against fake accounts on social media. “One person is operating 2000 fake accounts and defaming the institutions from them,” he said.

The chairman PTA said that they report fake accounts and currently 400 accounts are being reported on a daily basis.

