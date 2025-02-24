PTA begins issuing licences to VPN service providers

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has initiated the issuance of licences for Virtual Private Network (VPN) service providers to help businesses.

A Virtual Private Network, or VPN, is a technology that creates a secure, encrypted connection between your device and a remote server. Imagine it as a private tunnel through the bustling public internet.

The tunnel shields your online activities from prying eyes, ensuring your privacy and security.

According to PTA, two companies have already been granted licences upon submission of applications.

The move aims to facilitate businesses in legally using VPN services while ensuring compliance with regulations.

PTA stated that the initiative will enhance data security, privacy, and regulatory enforcement.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to supporting organizations with secure and responsible connectivity.

Read more: PTA blames excessive VPN usage for internet slowdown

The use of VPNs is on the rise in Pakistan following the ban on X formerly known as Twitter.

Last month, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) revealed that the internet slowdown in Pakistan was primarily caused by excessive Virtual Private Network (VPN) usage.

According to PTA, the increased use of VPNs has put additional pressure on the country’s bandwidth, resulting in slower internet speeds.

The telecommunication authority has sent the report to Ministry of IT, highlighting the need to enhance bandwidth to meet the growing internet demand.