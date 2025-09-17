IHC to hear PTA chairman’s appeal against removal order tomorrow

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the appeal of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman, Major General (R) Hafeez-ur-Rehman, tomorrow in the case seeking his removal from office, ARY News reported.

According to reports, a division bench comprising Justice Muhammad Asif and Justice Inam Amin Minhas will preside over the hearing.

The PTA Chairman has requested the court to annul the decision of the single bench and suspend its order until the final verdict on the appeal.

It may be recalled that Justice Babar Sattar, presiding over a single bench, had accepted a petition against the PTA Chairman yesterday.

The PTA Chairman and others have already filed an appeal against the single bench’s decision.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the immediate removal of Major General (R) Hafeez-ur-Rehman from the post of Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), declaring his appointment illegal.

Justice Babar Sattar announced the verdict and issued a comprehensive 99-page judgment.

The court found that the process leading to Hafeez-ur-Rehman’s appointment as Member (Administration) and subsequently as Chairman PTA was unconstitutional and unlawful, describing it as the result of malice in law.

The IHC observed that the creation of the post of member administration and the tailoring of its qualifications to accommodate Hafeez-ur-Rehman amounted to a mala fide exercise of power.

The court ordered that Major General (R) Hafeez-ur-Rehman must immediately relinquish his position and cease to hold any office within the PTA.

Furthermore, the court directed that the senior-most serving member of the PTA shall temporarily assume the role of chairman until the federal government appoints a new chairman through a lawful and transparent process.

Notably, the post of Member (Administration) was created in 2023, following amendments to PTA rules, which increased the number of members from three to four.