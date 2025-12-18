PTA chief underlines need for learning new digital tools

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman, Hafeez ur Rehman, has underlined the need to learn advanced digital features in the modern era.

Addressing a National Cybersecurity Awareness Seminar, he noted that people spend several hours wasting time on social media and stressed that such platforms should be used strictly according to need.

Urging people to update themselves with the latest digital tools, the PTA chief said no individual can claim to have complete knowledge of everything.

Hafeez ur Rehman highlighted a recent case in which a citizen was defrauded of Rs30 million, underscoring the urgent need for public caution.

He said that with the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, particularly AI-generated videos, people are often left astonished, which further increases the risk of deception.

The PTA chairman stated that legislation is the responsibility of the government and that the government is fulfilling its role, but added that individuals must also take personal responsibility. He stressed the importance of public awareness, saying that timely awareness can even save lives.

He further said that raising awareness is essential to protect people from digital fraud and reaffirmed the PTA’s commitment to continuing efforts to provide a safe and secure digital environment for the nation.