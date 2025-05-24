PTA confirms social media platform X’s global outage

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has confirmed the global outage and disruption, social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is experiencing, which has upset users in Pakistan and several other countries.

PTA indicated that the issue is not associated with any technical faults within Pakistan’s internet infrastructure.

According to PTA, X’s global outage has caused problems for global users, with reports of service disruptions rising from various regions.

Independent internet monitoring organisation ‘NetBlocks’ has also confirmed that the X’s global outage is not linked with specific restrictions of any country, and is international in nature.

This is the second time such a disruption has occurred in recent months. Earlier, X services were affected, causing difficulties for users.

Two months ago, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) submitted a report to the Sindh High Court about the temporary ban on X (formerly Twitter) in Pakistan, saying it was due to security concerns.

The Sindh High Court held hearings on petitions against internet and social media restrictions, where the PTA explained its position.

The Chief Justice of the court stated that shutting down the internet harms the country’s progress. He stressed that political and security issues should be handled without blocking online services.

The PTA assured people that it is monitoring the situation and will share updates as needed.

However, users are still struggling to access the platform due to the X’s global outage, and reports show that both desktop and mobile versions of the platform are affected.

