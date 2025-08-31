PTA refutes fake SIM advisory

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has categorically denied the fake SIM advisory being circulated on social media, claiming that mobile phones will be blocked if more than five SIMs are used within a month, ARY News reported.

An untrue notification is linked to PTA, is being circulated in a visual post which even has PTA’s official logo, warning that using five SIMs on a single device would lead to the blockage of the device’s IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity).

However, PTA has simply contradicted the issuance of any such instruction, misleading the users.

According to PTA’s Director of Communications, Zaib-un-Nisa, in an official statement, the viral message is “fake SIM advisory, attributed to PTA”. She highlighted that PTA does not check SIM usage device-wise, and has not applied any restriction policy on the number of SIMs used in a mobile phone.

PTA repeated that its regulatory monitoring remains on the duplication of IMEI and device cloning, which cause risks to consumer security.

The authority actively blocks doubtful mobile devices, conducts raids jointly with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and runs public awareness campaigns to educate users about mobile fraud.

The misleading fake SIM advisory has also been flagged on PTA’s verified social media accounts.

PTA suggests that everyone, including the media, should only believe information from its official website and verified social media accounts.

This situation shows how imperative it is to check facts before sharing anything online, especially with the rise of false information in today’s digital world.

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) issued guidelines for the public on password security to protect their financial and social media accounts.

“Your password is your first line of defence in the digital world. A strong password not only safeguards your personal data but also keeps cyber threats at bay,” the PTA said in a statement.