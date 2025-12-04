PTA mobile device registration system will be unavailable on these days

The Device Identification Registration & Blocking System (DIRBS) of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will be unavailable on Saturday, 6 December, till Sunday, 7 December 2025.

The PTA has announced that its Device Identification Registration & Blocking System (DIRBS) will be temporarily unavailable due to scheduled maintenance by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The maintenance is set to begin at 10:00 PM on Saturday, 6 December, and is expected to continue until Sunday evening, 7 December 2025.

PTA has suggested that individuals who need to register their devices urgently to complete the process before the maintenance period begins.

The authority thanked the public for their patience and cooperation during the temporary service disruption.

PTA denies issuing orders to remove foreigners from social media groups

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has responded to a fake notification circulating across social media platforms, claiming that it has directed social media group administrators to remove foreign members.

In an official statement, the PTA clarified that no such instructions have been issued.

The authority urged the public to avoid sharing unverified information and to rely exclusively on PTA’s official communication channels for accurate and authentic updates.

The PTA further asserted that spreading false notifications not only misleads the public but also contributes to unnecessary confusion.

Last month, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Lahore, in collaboration with the NCCIA Lahore, carried out successful raids against Telecom Franchisees involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs through biometric verification scanners.

These raids were conducted in Shahkot (District Nankana Sahib), Haveli Lakha (District Okara), and Yazman (District Bahawalpur).

During the raids, the joint PTA-NCCIA team seized a substantial quantity of suspicious SIMs and equipment used for unlawful activations.

All seized items were taken into custody by NCCIA as evidence.

One franchise CSR was arrested during the Shahkot and Haveli Lakha raid, while three individuals including the franchise owner and manager/supervisor were apprehended in Yazman.