PTA initiative: To prevent mobile SIM from being blocked while Abroad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a vital initiative to help overseas Pakistanis keep their mobile SIM cards secure and prevent them from being blocked.

In a social media post, the PTA stated that as part of its commitment to providing uninterrupted telecom services, it has introduced measures allowing the Pakistani diaspora to protect their SIM cards during their stay abroad.

Subscribers can avail of this facility for a specific period by informing their respective cellular companies and paying the applicable charges.

This initiative helps overseas Pakistani citizens retain ownership of their mobile SIMs, ensuring uninterrupted access to telecom services and allowing them to stay in touch with their loved ones in Pakistan.

Guidelines for Subscribers

Prepaid Customers

The PTA advises prepaid subscribers to use their mobile company’s services at least once every 180 days.

To keep the SIM active, users must either make a call, send an SMS, or use mobile data within this timeframe.

Postpaid Customers

Postpaid customers are instructed to pay their monthly line rent and any outstanding dues on time to retain their connection.

Earlier, PTA has warned consumers about fake calls and UAN numbers.

The PTA has issued a awareness video for the customers in which the authority stated that scammers are copying the PTA, FIA and Banks.

The country’s telecom authority in its awareness message to the citizens said that no any government organization, never ever ask for your OTP, PIN, Identity Card number or biometrics.

The PTA urged the consumers to be highly alert and cautious and get verification only through the government channels.

Earlier, the authority had urged the consumers to be responsible using your SIMs adding use only SIMs that issue on your name as using the SIMs issued on someone ID is violation of code.

The PTA has stressed that the wrong use of SIMs will be on registered consumer adding the citizens to ensure responsible use of your SIMs and mobile connections.

As per the PTA statement registered consumers will be fixed responsibility on his dialled calls, messages and use of data.