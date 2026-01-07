PTA launches MVNO policy, opening doors for modern mobile services in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has formally implemented a policy framework for Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), a move expected to expand modern and affordable mobile services across the country, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced the new MVNO policy following approval from the federal cabinet. As per the announcement, the policy allows MVNOs to operate mobile services in Pakistan without owning spectrum, by partnering with existing network operators. This approach is expected to lower entry barriers and encourage a more competitive telecom environment.

The announcement further stated that the licenses under this framework will initially be valid for 15 years.

PTA On Boosting Competition and Innovation

The PTA says the introduction of MVNOs will increase competition, foster innovation, and provide consumers in Pakistan with better choices for mobile services. The authority also highlighted that the policy will attract investment to Pakistan’s telecom sector and create new employment opportunities, contributing to the broader Digital Pakistan vision.

The PTA has further confirmed that the licensing process for MVNOs will begin soon. A draft of the MVNO license, including all terms and conditions, has already been published on the PTA website for public review.

Officials emphasized that PTA’s role is not only regulatory but also strategic, ensuring that MVNOs operate fairly while strengthening Pakistan’s telecom infrastructure. PTA will closely monitor the rollout of MVNO services and enforce compliance with all regulations.

According to the telecommunication authority sources, the policy represents a significant step in modernizing Pakistan’s mobile communications sector. By enabling MVNOs to enter the market, PTA expects an increase in service quality, affordability, and technological innovation across Pakistan.

PTA further stated that the move aligns with its long-term goal of providing accessible and high-quality mobile services to all citizens, while supporting growth in the digital economy.