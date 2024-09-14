PTA issues another clarification on X services in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) that the services of Social media platform X, formerly Twitter has not been restored in the country, ARY News reported.

PTA Director Law Ali Akbar told the SHC that its counsel’s statement made on September 12 regarding the withdrawal of the notification was based on a misunderstanding.

“Another case is also being heard in the same bench, in which the notification regarding the establishment of the Steering Committee has been withdrawn,” Ali Akbar added.

The SHC was requested to either withdraw or modify its earlier written order.

Earlier on Friday the PTA’s lawyer Ahsan Imam informed the court that the authority has withdrawn its notification regarding the suspension of X services (formerly Twitter) in Pakistan.

The PTA lawyer submitted the response after SHC sought the authority’s stance on the X ban in Pakistan. Following the PTA lawyer’s reply, the SHCt adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

On April 17, the SHCt directed the Ministry of Interior to revoke its letter regarding the suspension of social media platform Twitter, within one week.

It is recalled that the ban on X was originally placed back in February after the general elections of 2024.