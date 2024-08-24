PTA issues clarification over telecom, ATM services closure rumour

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) refuted media reports claiming that the non-renewal of long-distance international (LDI) licenses would result in the possible shutdown of automated teller machines (ATM) and a nationwide telecommunications blackout.

In a statement issued here, the authority rejected what it termed as “fake news” circulating in the media about the potential closure of ATMs.

“It is clarified that currently there is no such issue of non-availability/closure of LDI networks that may potentially impact IT or financial sector, including ATM networks. “Please note that operations of the expired LDI licencees are not suspended or shut down,” the PTA added.

Earlier a section of media reported the PTA ‘warned’ possible shutdown of automated ATM and a nationwide telecommunications blackout.

The reports said that 40 percent of ATMs and 50 percent of mobile traffic will be affected if LDI licenses weren’t renewed.