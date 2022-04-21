PTA issues statement on slow internet connectivity

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Thursday that the power reconfiguration activity in the international submarine cable, which had caused the internet speed in Pakistan to slow down, has been completed, ARY News reported.

In a statement, The PTA announced that power reconfiguration activity on a section of international submarine cable, SMW4, has been completed at around 03:00 AM, today (21 April 2022) as per schedule.

“This was a routine scheduled maintenance activity. All internet services are normal throughout the country,” it added.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said the internet speed in the country will be slow on April 21 due to power reconfiguration.

PTA SAYS INTERNET SPEED TO BE AFFECTED ON APRIL 21

The PTA, in a statement, said a power reconfiguration activity on a section of international submarine cable, SMW4, will be undertaken from 2-7am. Earlier the time for the activity was set for 2pm to 7pm, but it was changed due to a scheduled public rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Lahore.

In February, a cable cut in a submarine cable system at a distance of almost 400 km off the coast of Pakistan caused internet disruption across the country as well.

