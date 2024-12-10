PTA launches cybersecurity awareness week 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched the Cybersecurity Awareness Week 2024 from December 9 to 15.
This week-long initiative aims to bolster awareness of digital safety at the individual and consumer levels, a press statement issued here read.
The campaign will focus on online security, data privacy, and the legal aspects of cybercrimes under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.
According to a news release, the PTA will host expert discussions to equip individuals and organizations with essential knowledge to protect themselves from emerging cyber threats.
The PTA invited citizens, businesses, and educational institutions to participate and strengthen Pakistan’s cybersecurity environment by following our social media handles and posting and resharing our content.
Earlier, the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Technology and Telecommunication chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan Thursday met to discuss the challenges and impacts on Pakistan’s IT sector.
The meeting was attended by the PTA chairman, IT secretary and chairman Pakistan Software Houses Association.
During the meeting, the IT secretary stated that internet disruptions occur for national security reasons, but the committee stressed the need to balance security with uninterrupted connectivity.
On Virtual Private Networks (VPN), the PTA chairman said 30,974 VPNs have been registered so far, with licenses set to be issued by January 2025.