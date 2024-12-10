PTA launches cybersecurity awareness week 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched the Cybersecurity Awareness Week 2024 from December 9 to 15.

This week-long initiative aims to bolster awareness of digital safety at the individual and consumer levels, a press statement issued here read.

The campaign will focus on online security, data privacy, and the legal aspects of cybercrimes under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

According to a news release, the PTA will host expert discussions to equip individuals and organizations with essential knowledge to protect themselves from emerging cyber threats.

The PTA invited citizens, businesses, and educational institutions to participate and strengthen Pakistan’s cybersecurity environment by following our social media handles and posting and resharing our content.

