PTA launches free mobile registration system

A Temporary Mobile Registration System has been launched by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to provide facilitation to overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals visiting the country.



By this system, visitors may register their mobile devices for 120 days during their visit to Pakistan each time.

The process to register is totally free and completely digitised, ensuring seamless connectivity for travellers.

The official Device Registration system (DRS) portal helps visitors register their mobile devices without paying any duties, fees or taxes.



Mobile Device Registration Process

Visit the PTA website and Click on the Sign-Up option. Select the purpose and enter your details along with a password. Submit the form and verify your account via email or SMS. Log in to the portal and agree to the terms and conditions. Click on ‘Temporary Registration for Overseas Pakistanis/Foreign Nationals’. Enter your arrival and departure dates along with your CNIC or passport number.

This Temporary Mobile Registration System ensures continuous mobile connectivity for users, permitting them to stay connected with family, access maps, and use emergency services without any irritation.

According to reports, the Temporary Mobile Registration System by PTA aims to improve digital services and travel experiences for visitors.

The registration process is simple, free, and fully online, removing the need for physical visits. Visitors can register their devices via the official PTA portal.

This initiative is part of Pakistan’s digital transformation plans, ensuring efficient and inclusive telecom services for all visitors.

The PTA remains dedicated to providing seamless connectivity and high-quality communication services across the country.

Read More: WhatsApp launches Advanced Chat Privacy feature for secure messaging

Earlier, a new privacy feature, ‘Advanced Chat Privacy’, was officially launched by WhatsApp, which was designed to improve security for both individual and group conversations.

The recent update stopped users from exporting chat histories, auto-saving media files, and using messages for AI-powered features.