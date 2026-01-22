Is PTA planning a cut in mobile taxes?

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday warned the public about a fake notification circulating on social media claiming a reduction in mobile phone taxes.

The regulatory body clarified that no instructions regarding tax cuts on mobile phones or related imports have been issued. PTA described the online reports as misleading and false, urging citizens not to act on the information.

Officials emphasized that all updates regarding mobile phone taxes or import regulations are officially communicated through PTA’s authorized channels only.

The authority’s clarification comes after several social media posts misled users into believing that mobile taxes had been reduced, prompting confusion among consumers.

PTA rolls out program to Stop Mobile SIMs from Blocking Overseas

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) launched a vital initiative to help overseas Pakistanis keep their mobile SIM cards secure and prevent them from being blocked.

In a social media post, the PTA stated that as part of its commitment to providing uninterrupted telecom services, it has introduced measures allowing the Pakistani diaspora to protect their SIM cards during their stay abroad.

Subscribers can avail of this facility for a specific period by informing their respective cellular companies and paying the applicable charges.

This initiative helps overseas Pakistani citizens retain ownership of their mobile SIMs, ensuring uninterrupted access to telecom services and allowing them to stay in touch with their loved ones in Pakistan.

Guidelines for Subscribers

Prepaid Customers

The PTA advises prepaid subscribers to use their mobile company’s services at least once every 180 days.

To keep the SIM active, users must either make a call, send an SMS, or use mobile data within this timeframe.

Postpaid Customers

Postpaid customers are instructed to pay their monthly line rent and any outstanding dues on time to retain their connection.

Earlier, PTA has warned consumers about fake calls and UAN numbers.

The PTA has issued a awareness video for the customers in which the authority stated that scammers are copying the PTA, FIA and Banks.

The country’s telecom authority in its awareness message to the citizens said that no any government organization, never ever ask for your OTP, PIN, Identity Card number or biometrics.

The PTA urged the consumers to be highly alert and cautious and get verification only through the government channels.