Will Pakistan’s internet slow on Jan 15? Here’s what PTA says

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday dismissed reports claiming that internet services across the country would be disrupted on January 15, calling such information baseless and misleading, ARY News reported.

In an official clarification, PTA officials said there was no truth to reports about a slowdown or suspension of internet services. They confirmed that the upstream connections of major service providers, including PTCL and Transworld, were functioning normally.

According to the PTA, internet connectivity across Pakistan remains fully stable and users should not expect any interruption in services. The authority further explained that routine maintenance work on a submarine cable is scheduled, but it will not affect internet performance in the country.

PTA officials assured consumers that all necessary measures are in place to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during the maintenance process. “Users will not face any difficulty while using internet services,” the authority said.

The clarification comes amid widespread concern on social media regarding possible disruptions, which the PTA termed as unfounded speculation. The regulator urged the public to rely on official sources for accurate information and avoid spreading unverified reports.

Pakistan’s internet infrastructure, the PTA added, is being continuously monitored to ensure smooth and reliable services nationwide.

PTA Issues Alert

On January 11, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority warned consumers about fake calls and UAN numbers.

The PTA has issued an awareness video for the customers in which the authority stated that scammers are copying the PTA, FIA and Banks.

The country’s telecom authority, in its awareness message to the citizens said that no any government organization, never ever ask for your OTP, PIN, Identity Card number or biometrics.

The PTA urged the consumers to be highly alert and cautious and get verification only through the government channels.

Earlier, the authority had urged the consumers to be responsible using your SIMs adding use only SIMs that issue on your name as using the SIMs issued on someone ID is violation of code.

The PTA has stressed that the wrong use of SIMs will be on registered consumer adding the citizens to ensure responsible use of your SIMs and mobile connections.

As per the PTA statement registered consumers will be fixed responsibility on his dialled calls, messages and use of data.