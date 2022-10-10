PTA plans to introduce ‘Live Finger Detector’ to curb SIM fraud

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is reportedly working on a live finger detector (LFD) device system to eradicate silicon thumbs and prevent the misuse of SIM card fraud and cybercrimes.

According to the Interior Ministry documentation, it has been revealed that criminals use different modus operandi to lure innocent people on social media network and deposit their hard-earned money into the imposter’s bank account.

What is LFD technology?

Live Finger Detection (LFD) technology is based on analysis of dynamic and static image characteristics of the fake fingers, and how they can be distinguished from those of live fingers. With the advanced analysis algorithm to detect abnormalities in dynamic changing pattern of fingerprints images, and several static features of liveness or unnaturalness of fingers, fake fingers are clearly distinguished from live fingers.

As fingers gradually make contact with the sensor surface, live fingers naturally demonstrate changes in patterns of area, intensity, and movement, but fake fingers produce unnatural changing patterns of separated areas, partially dark area, distorted boundary shape, and large movement of core part. That would help in capturing the fake fingerprints and frauds.

Major tools used in these frauds are mobile SIMs which are activated fraudulently by using different techniques like silicon thumb impression etc. It is the mandate of the PTA to check and monitor illegal SIMs biometric verification under section- 17 of PECA-2016 (unauthorized issuance of SIM cards).

According to sections 13 and 14 of the PECA-2016, financial fraud is a crime, and the FIA-CCW has received 21,259 complaints against it this year.

