PTA annual report 2024–25 shows record telecom growth in Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has released its annual report for 2024–25, highlighting major growth in the telecom sector across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to the report, the total number of telecom subscribers in Pakistan has crossed the 200 million mark, reflecting steady expansion in connectivity nationwide.

Broadband services also saw a significant rise. The number of broadband connections in the country has exceeded 150 million, while overall broadband penetration has crossed 60 percent, indicating wider internet access for users across urban and rural areas of Pakistan.

PTA report shows that the telecom sector recorded total revenues of over one trillion rupees during the year. The sector’s contribution to the national exchequer in Pakistan reached 402 billion rupees, underlining its importance to the country’s economy.

Compared to the previous year, telecom revenues in the country grew by 12 percent, while overall investment in the sector increased by 9 percent. Total telecom investment stood at 838 million US dollars.

Telecom services now cover around 92 percent of the country’s geographical area, providing wider access than ever before. Nearly 95 percent of cellular networks in Pakistan have been upgraded to 4G technology.

To improve regional and international connectivity, four new submarine cables are being added, which is expected to strengthen data capacity and network resilience for Pakistan.

Internet usage also hit a new record, with total data consumption reaching 27,727 petabytes across Pakistan.

The PTA report notes strong progress in local manufacturing. Around 95 percent of mobile phones used in the country are now being manufactured locally, with smartphones making up 68 percent of this production.

In the area of cybersecurity, Pakistan’s global ranking has improved further. Consumer protection measures have also shown results, with telecom-related complaints dropping by 13 percent, the PTA report suggests.

The PTA reaffirmed its commitment to launching 5G services and promoting the digital economy in Pakistan, signaling continued focus on innovation, investment, and improved services for consumers nationwide.