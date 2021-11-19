PTA announces to restore TikTok services in Pakistan after ‘assurances’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has restored the services of TikTok on assurances of the Platform to control immoral and indecent content, ARY NEWS reported.

In a post from its Twitter handle, the telecommunication authority said that subsequent to the imposition of ban on 20 July 2021, PTA remained in communications with the TikTok management.

“As a result of continuous engagement, senior management of the platform assured PTA of its commitment to take necessary measures to control unlawful content in accordance with local laws and societal norms,” it said.

The company also assured that the users who are continuously involved in uploading unlawful content will be blocked from using the platform.

Keeping in view the assurances, the PTA said it has decided to lift the ban on TiKToK forthwith.

“PTA will continue to monitor the platform in order to ensure that unlawful content contrary to Pakistan’s law and societal values is not disseminated.”

In March this year, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority directed Internet service providers to immediately block access to TikTok in compliance with the PHC order.

The PTA said in a statement: “In respectful compliance to the orders of the Peshawar High Court, PTA has issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App. During the hearing of a case today, the PHC has ordered for the blocking of App.”