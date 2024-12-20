PTA resumes class licence service for Data services

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has resumed granting Class Licence for Data Services for the provision of Data Services for Pakistan.

According to the PTA news release the VPN service providers are required to obtain a Class Licence for Data (Data Services) to provide VPN and related services.

As per the news release, this resuming of Class Licence for Data does not include the Internet Services provision category.

It is further clarified that Local Loop Licensees are permitted to offer any class licence services such as VPN services, subject to obtaining separate prior permission from PTA.

This initiative underscores PTA’s commitment to fostering a secure, transparent, and innovative digital ecosystem while safeguarding the interests of users and stakeholders.

Application process and detailed requirements are available on PTA’s official website at

https://www.pta.gov.pk/category/class-vas-licenses-588174-2023-05-30"

In a separate development, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confiscated as many as 25 illegal mobile booster sets during a raid.

“Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Karachi, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Karachi, successfully conducted a raid against a retailer involved in the sale of illegal mobile boosters and amplifiers,” PTA said in a press release.