PTA shares revised draft FSS license after stakeholder consultation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who provided valuable feedback during the consultation process on the draft Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) license in February 2025.

According to PTA, each submission was thoroughly reviewed, and appropriate amendments were incorporated into the draft license in line with the Telecom Act, relevant policies, and regulatory frameworks.

The updated draft FSS license has now been published on the PTA website for stakeholder reference until September 19, 2025.

Following this review period, the final license will be issued on the PTA website after formal approval by the Authority.

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) denied breaches within its licenced sector amid reports about a data leak targeting subscribers.

“PTA clarifies it does not hold or manage subscriber data, which remains solely with licensed operators,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority continued, “Initial review shows the reported datasets include family details, travel records, vehicle registrations, and CNIC copies indicating aggregation from multiple external sources, not telecom operators.”

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority reiterated that its audits found no breaches within the licenced sector.

The clarification comes just days after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered an investigation into the data breach, which reportedly targeted government officials and ministers, including Naqvi himself.