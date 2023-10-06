PTA takes action against illegal internet service providers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted two successful raids in Sargodha conducted two successful raids in Sargodha against illegal internet service providers.

The first raid took place in RB Block, Rose Valley Society, while the second was conducted at Burj-e-Umar Plaza, Mian Khan Road said a news release issued here on Friday.

One person was arrested. Additionally, various equipment of illegal ISPs, including switches, routers, laptops, antennas, etc. was confiscated. These entities were providing ISP services without a valid license from PTA in Sargodha and surrounding areas.

The successful raids against illegal ISPs were made possible because of continuous monitoring, commitment, and persistent efforts by the PTA to curb the menace of illegal internet services, thus curtailing the loss to the national exchequer in terms of tax evasion and misreporting of revenues.

The public is cautioned to avail of telecom services from only PTA-licensed operators to avoid sudden discontinuation of service.