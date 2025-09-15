PTA launches satellite license to expand internet access

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced a preliminary tentative plan for Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) licensing, highlighting a major milestone in the country’s digital infrastructure strategy, ARY News reported.

The initiative is likely to attract satellite internet providers across the globe, including Starlink and Shanghai Spacecom, and provide high-speed internet access in remote and low-privileged areas.

PTA, in their official announcement, mentioned that the draft license will allow companies to create and operate satellite systems, including fixed earth stations, gateway stations, and Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSATs).

Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) licenses will be authorised to offer broadband, backhaul, and internet bandwidth services directly to consumers.

The license has a one-time fee of $500,000, which will be valid for 15 years. Operators must begin services within 18 months of approval and are urged to set up at least one gateway earth station within Pakistan.

Additionally, all user data must be kept within the country to follow national rules about data privacy.

The new framework combines what used to be a complicated process with many different permits into one simple license.

It also includes input from discussions held in February 2025 and is in line with the Pakistan Telecommunication Act and the Pakistan Space Activities Rules 2024.

PTA emphasised that the Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) license does not permit mobile satellite services, direct-to-home broadcasting, or direct-to-device connectivity. All international traffic must be routed through licensed long-distance international (LDI) operators to maintain regulatory oversight.

Industry experts consider this initiative a game-changer for Pakistan’s connectivity, potentially strengthening digital inclusion and economic development in rural areas.

