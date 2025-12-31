PTA warns against sharing illegal content on social media platforms

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a warning to individuals sharing illegal content on social media platforms.

In a message released by a PTA spokesperson, users were urged to remain cautious of unlawful online content.

The statement said that while freedom of expression on digital platforms is a fundamental right, promoting or engaging in illegal activities under the guise of this freedom is entirely unacceptable.

The PTA stated that content involving the desecration of religions, Prophethood or sacred personalities, incitement against any individual or institution, hateful and false propaganda targeting defence and other national institutions, obscene or immoral material, and the spread of fake news on social media platforms constitute criminal offences under the PECA Act 2016.

The authority has appealed to the general public to report such content in the public interest and to help maintain peace and order in the country through the PTA CMS mobile application.

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) reminded telecom consumers that all SIMs must be registered in the user’s own name.

In a statement, the PTA urged consumers to ensure responsible use of their SIMs and telecommunications services, warning that using SIMs registered in another individual’s name is a violation of applicable regulations.