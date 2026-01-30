PTA warns citizens against use of illegal foreign SIM cards

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has warned citizens against using illegal foreign SIMs.

The use of foreign SIM cards is not only unlawful but can also expose you to serious risks. Calls and messages made through such SIMs may compromise your personal and financial data and could lead to legal complications, the PTA said in a public advisory released on its Facebook page.

The PTA has also urged the citizens to always purchase SIM cards from authorised franchises or registered outlets, and ensure that the SIM is properly registered in your own name in order to save your identity.

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) warned users to remain vigilant against illegal content circulating online.

In a statement, the PTA said that freedom of expression on digital platforms is a fundamental right of every individual; however, the promotion or dissemination of unlawful content under the guise of free speech is entirely unacceptable.

The authority stressed that content involving blasphemy or disrespect towards religions or sacred personalities constitutes a punishable offence.

It further stated that hate speech and propaganda directed against national institutions are also subject to legal action.

According to the PTA, the circulation of obscene or immoral material, as well as the spread of fake news, is a criminal offence and will be dealt with in accordance with the law.