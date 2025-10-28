PTA warns citizens buying free SIMS from unauthorized sources

KARACHI: Street vendors are selling free SIM cards to the public in every crowded area of major cities, attracting passersby with promises of unlimited free minutes and Internet.

If anything is free, then you are the product. People are scammed with sinister schemes in these offers, as fingerprints, thumb impressions, and other sensitive biometric information are taken.

Recent incidents report that SIM cards are often misused for identity theft, financial fraud, and other criminal activities. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a severe warning about a dangerous, evolving scam that puts citizens’ biometric data at great risk.

The scammers are stealing fingerprints, thumb impressions, and other sensitive information by enticing victims—especially women and senior citizens—with offers of free SIM cards or fake financial aid schemes.

The PTA warned that SIMs obtained through this medium are often used in serious criminal activities, including identity theft and large-scale financial fraud. Authorities stressed that giving a SIM card registered in your name to someone else is a criminal offense that is punishable under the law. Citizens are advised to be cautious and avoid sharing personal or biometric information with unverified sources.

A Pakistani citizen recently lost Rs 85 after a fraudster illegally cloned his mobile SIM and withdrew funds from Hyderabad. The cloned SIM paved the way for the fraudster’s unauthorized access to his bank account, allowing him to carry out multiple fraudulent transactions.

The incident has brought to light significant concerns regarding the security of mobile SIM registrations and the escalating threat of digital identity theft in Pakistan. Experts caution that these scams are growing in sophistication, preying on unsuspecting individuals by exploiting weaknesses in telecommunication verification protocols.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has initiated an inquiry into the case. To identify those responsible and track the movement of funds, authorities have requested full account and transaction details from both the involved bank and telecom provider.