PTA warns public against illegal online content

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has warned users to remain vigilant against illegal content circulating online.

In a statement, the PTA said that freedom of expression on digital platforms is a fundamental right of every individual; however, the promotion or dissemination of unlawful content under the guise of free speech is entirely unacceptable.

The authority stressed that content involving blasphemy or disrespect towards religions or sacred personalities constitutes a punishable offence.

It further stated that hate speech and propaganda directed against national institutions are also subject to legal action.

According to the PTA, the circulation of obscene or immoral material, as well as the spread of fake news, is a criminal offence and will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Separately, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a vital initiative to help overseas Pakistanis keep their mobile SIM cards secure and prevent them from being blocked.

In a social media post, the PTA stated that as part of its commitment to providing uninterrupted telecom services, it has introduced measures allowing the Pakistani diaspora to protect their SIM cards during their stay abroad.

Subscribers can avail of this facility for a specific period by informing their respective cellular companies and paying the applicable charges.

This initiative helps overseas Pakistani citizens retain ownership of their mobile SIMs, ensuring uninterrupted access to telecom services and allowing them to stay in touch with their loved ones in Pakistan.