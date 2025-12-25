Registered users responsible for misuse of SIMs, mobile phones, warns PTA

Islamabad: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has reminded telecom consumers that all SIMs must be registered in the user’s own name.

In a statement, the PTA urged consumers to ensure responsible use of their SIMs and telecommunications services, warning that using SIMs registered in another individual’s name is a violation of applicable regulations.

The authority emphasized that any misuse of a SIM will be the sole responsibility of the registered user. Consumers are therefore required to ensure that their SIMs and mobile connections are used responsibly at all times.

According to the statement, registered users will be held individually accountable for all calls, messages, and data usage made through their SIMs or devices.

The PTA further urged consumers to comply with all relevant rules and regulations, cautioning that failure to do so may result in enforcement action in cases of violation.

Additionally, the authority called on telecom consumers to adopt responsible conduct and play an active role in safeguarding the security, stability, and reliability of Pakistan’s telecommunications system.

Earlier, PTA warned citizens against buying free SIMS from unauthorized sources.

PTA issued a severe warning about a dangerous, evolving scam that puts citizens’ biometric data at great risk.

The scammers are stealing fingerprints, thumb impressions, and other sensitive information by enticing victims—especially women and senior citizens—with offers of free SIM cards or fake financial aid schemes.

The PTA warned that SIMs obtained through this medium are often used in serious criminal activities, including identity theft and large-scale financial fraud. Authorities stressed that giving a SIM card registered in your name to someone else is a criminal offense that is punishable under the law. Citizens are advised to be cautious and avoid sharing personal or biometric information with unverified sources.