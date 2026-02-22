PTA Warns Telecom Operators Over Illegal Charges and Tariff Violations

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has warned telecom companies against illegal deductions and unauthorized additional charges imposed on consumers, stating that strict action will be taken for such violations, ARY News reported.

The PTA has taken formal notice of companies charging customers extra fees without prior approval. The authority reminded telecom operators that obtaining advance permission is mandatory before changing mobile tariff rates.

Furthermore, the PTA vowed there would be no compromise on service quality, emphasizing that clear consumer consent is required for all Value-Added Services (VAS).

Operators have been directed to adopt transparent charging systems; the PTA warned that failure to comply would result in severe penalties.

The regulator also urged telecom operators to invest in spectrum and infrastructure to improve mobile service quality.

Customers were informed that they can contact the PTA helpline for the redressal of their grievances.

The PTA has announced that calls to toll-free numbers, i.e., (0800XXXXX), will now be free for all mobile phone users, extending a facility that was previously limited to fixed-line customers.

In a statement, the PTA has stated that mobile users had earlier been charged standard call rates when dialling toll-free numbers beginning with 0800.

The authority said it reviewed the matter and took necessary initiatives to protect consumer interests and ensure equal access to telecom services.

It was further stated that following consultations with key stakeholders, including Pakistan Telecommunication Company (PTCL), the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), local loop operators and cellular mobile operators, it was agreed that calls to local loop (LL) toll-free numbers would be free for all users.

The PTA has said the move reflects its commitment to promoting consumer rights, ensuring fair access to telecommunications services and creating a more user-friendly telecom environment across Pakistan.