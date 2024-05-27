web analytics
PTC inaugurates exports to Japan under ‘Made in Pakistan 3.0’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, on Monday inaugurated the export program under the “Made in Pakistan 3.0” initiative by Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC), ARY News reported.

This program marks a significant milestone as PTC begins exporting products to Japan.

During the inauguration ceremony, Jam Kamal highlighted the importance of PTC’s contributions, stating that the company is a major taxpayer in Pakistan.

He emphasized that seeing the “Made in Pakistan” logo on products being exported abroad is a notable achievement.

“Advancing business in Pakistan will lead to a stronger economy,” Jam Kamal remarked, underscoring the broader economic benefits of such export initiatives.

The event celebrates the successful launch of PTC’s export program, which is expected to bolster Pakistan’s economic growth and international trade presence.

