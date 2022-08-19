PTCL internet services affected across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The internet services of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) are affected across Pakistan due to ‘technical faults in the fiber network after heavy rains.

The PTCL in a message for the users via its official Twitter handle said: Due to heavy rains and floods, PTCL’s fiber network is experiencing some technical faults. As a result, PTCL users in northern and central regions are facing internet outage.”

The telecom regulator said that the teams are working to restore services on priority and monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared.

