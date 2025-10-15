PTCL shares updates on submarine cable repair

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced that the repair work on the repeater installed in the submarine cable has been completed.

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Tuesday warned internet users that connectivity may slow down or face temporary disruption for up to 18 hours due to maintenance work on the country’s undersea communication network.

According to PTCL, operations on the affected segment of the cable have been fully restored after the maintenance work was completed. The speed is internet and connectivity across the country are restored.

However, despite the completion of repairs, internet services continue to experience sluggish performance in Karachi, where users are still facing difficulties in uploading and downloading content on various social media platforms, officials and users reported.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has unveiled plans to issue licenses for Fixed Satellite Services (FSS), marking a major step toward expanding internet access across the country.

This initiative aims to attract global companies, including Starlink and Shanghai SpaceCom, to provide satellite-based internet services in Pakistan, enhancing connectivity in remote and underserved regions.

Under the PTA’s plan, licensed operators will be allowed to establish ground-based gateway stations and Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSATs). Each license will be valid for 15 years, with a fee of USD 500,000, and service rollout must begin within 18 months of approval.