‘PTI, allies, like-minded to jointly contest next election in Sindh’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs, Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss matters related to Sindh province, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the overall political situation of Sindh and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ongoing activities for upcoming elections in Sindh were discussed in detail.

Talking to the media after meeting PM Khan, the SAPM said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, its allies and like-minded would jointly contest the upcoming next general elections in Sindh.

Speaking about the attack at his convey in Tando Muhammad Khan, the PM’s aide termed it as a dirty trick of the opponents and said that people protested in his support all over Sindh.

He also invited all office bearers and workers of the Peoples Muslim League, especially his sympathizers, people of his community and workers to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf without any delay.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon eliminate the dacoits and thieves from Sindh, he added.

Dr Arbab also said he had recently held meetings with notables all over the province and sooner these interactions would result in an exemplary boost to “PTI’s popularity” and “victory in Sindh”.

It is pertinent to mention here that on July 01, former chief minister of Sindh, Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim had joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, where the two also agreed to strengthen the party in the province, currently being ruled by the PPP for the last 13 years.

In July, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Arbab Ghulam Rahim as his Special Assistant (SAPM) on Sindh affairs, days after he joined PTI to bolster the party’s presence in rural parts of the province.