‘Minus one or minus entire PTI,’ Vawda issues stark warning

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda stirred a fresh political storm, saying the situation has now reached a point where it is “either minus one (PTI founder Imran Khan) or minus the entire party,” warning that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be left with no political space if the crisis continues.

Faisal Vawda claimed PTI’s popularity has already collapsed, insisting the party’s leadership is busy fighting for power and money rather than serving the country. According to him, the ongoing political discord is not about ideology but purely about personal clashes among politicians.

He warned that the state would no longer tolerate unlawful behaviour, saying any agitation or confrontation would be met with “double reaction.” Vawda added that if anyone attempts strong-arm tactics, the response will be even stronger.

The senator said several individuals have already surrendered following the DG ISPR’s press conference, though he refused to reveal names. He added that some of the same people who previously spoke about “getting Imran Khan released” or “breaking open jails” are now quietly asking for meetings instead.

Faisal Vawda also criticised PTI’s shift in strategy, saying that instead of marching toward D-Chowk as previously threatened, party members ended up visiting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, a move he said would be addressed publicly soon.

He further stated that PTI’s internal divisions have reached a point where ministers and senators being insulted has become routine, yet it no longer makes any difference.

Faisal Vawda also made a surprising claim about the PTI founder’s family, saying his sisters recently disclosed a vulnerability about Imran Khan, which — according to him, was something even the government had not considered.

Looking ahead, Faisal Vawda said Pakistan’s development journey will restart soon and hinted that after the 28th Constitutional Amendment, a 29th amendment may follow.

He maintained that if PTI agrees to a minus-one formula, “things can still work out,” but without it, the party faces complete political elimination.