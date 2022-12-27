PTI, PML-Q parliamentarians in contact with PPP: Hassan Murtaza

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) parliament leaders are in contact with them, ARY News reported.

The PPP leader, while talking to ARY News, revealed that the main agenda of which Asif Ali Zardari travelled to Punjab was to interrupt the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, in which he got succeeded

Murtaza added that PTI and PLM-Q lawmakers are in contact with PPP.

The politician stated that “Apart from a few, almost all of the Punjab Assembly lawmakers agreed that the dissolution of the assembly is not the right choice.”

While answering a question, Murtaza further said that former prime minister Imran Khan was about to dissolve the Punjab Assembly, but now he cannot as the CM Pervaiz Elahi cannot take the vote of confidence which itself is a victory for Zardari.

To another question, he said that it has been decided to complete the tenure of the Punjab Assembly regardless of whoever is in the ruling position.

