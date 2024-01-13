PTI announces 35 candidates for 51-member Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has awarded party tickets to 35 candidates for Balochistan Assembly, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Balochistan’s provincial legislature have overall 51 directly elected members.

The PTI on Friday announced its candidates for national assembly from across the country for the February 8 general elections.

According to the lists of candidates for Balochistan Assembly released by the PTI included Gul Khan Qureshi (PB-1), Hayat Meerzai (PB-3), Muhammad Tariq (PB-4).

Abdul Hassan Nasir (PB-5), Ashraf Nasir (PB-6), Nawab Khan Dammar (PB-7), Zubaida Khatoon (PB-8), Imdad Hussain (PB-11), Pir Bakhsh (PB-12), Abdul Razzaq (PB-13), Qurban Ali (PB-14), Dr Pervez (PB-15), Naseebullah (PB-16), Goda Khan (PB-17).

Sardar Ali Akbar (PB-30), Hussain Ahmed (PB-31), Ali Ahmed (PB-32), Zulekha Mandokhel (PB-37), Noor Muhammad (PB-39), Dawood Shah (PB-40), Advocate Abdul Ghaffar (PB-41), Imran Hussain Haza (PB-42), Sardar Doda Khan (PB-43), Malik Faisal Dahwar (PB-44), Liaquat Lehri (PB-45), Zain ul Abideen (PB-47), Shahnawaz (PB-48), Abdul Hai Agha (PB-49), Zakir Khan Tareen (PB-50) and Jalal Saadi Achakzai (PB-51).