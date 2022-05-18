PTI announces approaching SC to remove Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has announced that his political party will approach the Supreme Court (SC) to remove Hamza Shahbaz from the Punjab chief minister’s slot following the top court’s ruling regarding the Article 63 (A), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Fawad Chaudhry, while addressing a press conference in Lahore today, said that the political situation of Punjab is very complex and a meeting was held to discuss the strategy.

He said that the SC ruling on the interpretation of the Article 63 (A) ended the disloyalty culture and 25 votes of Hamza Shahbaz were reduced. “The PTI lawmakers will now have 173 numbers while Hamza Shahbaz has 172 votes. Hamza Shahbaz should make a decision by himself now.”

The PTI leader criticised that Hamza is still assuming the chief minister’s office, violating his own party’s rules to follow the judicial orders. He added that Hamza Shahbaz’s orders as the chief minister are illegal.

He announced that the PTI will approach the top court to remove Hamza Shahbaz. “We are going to file a petition tomorrow as Hamza is illegally holding the chief minister’s slot. We will seek implementation of the SC verdict and fresh elections in Punjab.”

The politician said that the Punjab Assembly speaker could have issued a notification for Hamza’s removal but the PTI chose the option to seek a court order.

He claimed that the president could have asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to get the vote of confidence at any time. He reiterated that fresh elections should be held across the country but only in Punjab and the date of general polls should be fixed for September.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the fresh elections are important to end the political crisis. He said that the PTI is ready to hold talks on electoral reforms.

