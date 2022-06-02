PTI announces countrywide protest tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a nationwide protest against rising inflation and load shedding on Friday (tomorrow).

According to details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib and former state minister in his message on social networking site Twitter said that on the instructions of party chairman Imran Khan, there will be a nationwide protest tomorrow (Friday) against rising inflation, load shedding and incompetence of imported government.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے چئیرمین عمران خان کی ہدایات پر ملک میں بڑھتی ہوئی مہنگائی اور لوڈشیڈنگ کیخلاف کل بروز جمعہ ملک گیر احتجاج کیا جائے گا

موجودہ #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور کی نااہلی اورغلط پالیسیوں کے باعث لوڈشیڈنگ اور مہنگائی میں اضافہ ہوتاجارہاہے جس سےعوام کو مشکلات کاسامنا ہے pic.twitter.com/P3cR4ku1w1 — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) June 2, 2022

On the other hand, the former SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill in his message said that a call for peaceful protest has been made after increasing inflation and load shedding.

ساڑھے تین سال

عمران خان نے پاورسیکٹر کو ن لیگ اور پیپلز پارٹی کے ملک دشمن عوام دشمن معاہدوں کے باوجود بہت بہترمینیج کیا

انکے کئے گئے امپورٹڈ فیول کے بدترین معاہدے آج انکے اپنے گلے کو آئے ہوئے ہیں

وٹس ایپ ٹولہ عوامی مسائل کی بجائے ہدایات کے مطابق ایجنڈا پر”دوسرے”کاموں میں مصروف ہے — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) June 2, 2022

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that in three and a half years Imran Khan managed the power sector very well in spite of anti-people and anti-people agreements of PML-N and PPP.

