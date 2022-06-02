Thursday, June 2, 2022
PTI announces countrywide protest tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a nationwide protest against rising inflation and load shedding on Friday (tomorrow).

According to details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib and former state minister in his message on social networking site Twitter said that on the instructions of party chairman Imran Khan, there will be a nationwide protest tomorrow (Friday) against rising inflation, load shedding and incompetence of imported government.

On the other hand, the former SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill in his message said that a call for peaceful protest has been made after increasing inflation and load shedding.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that in three and a half years Imran Khan managed the power sector very well in spite of anti-people and anti-people agreements of PML-N and PPP.

