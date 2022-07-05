PTI announces nationwide protest against Imran Riaz Khan’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a nationwide protest against the arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Former Planning Minister and PTI leader Asad Umar said that the party would stage a nationwide protest against the arrest of the ‘prominent’ journalist.

The PTI Secretary-General urged the party workers and supporters to stage protest outside the press clubs across Pakistan. He termed the Imran Riaz Khan’s arrest an attack on freedom of expression in the country.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill said that the country has not witnessed such actions in General Pervez Musharraf’s tenure. “Every attempt to suppress journalists will be thwarted,” he said, urging the party workers to protest against the ‘imported government’.

Petition filed in IHC

Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned the concerned official of the Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) as it took notice of the arrest.

The court had previously ordered against the arrest of the journalist, and it has fixed the contempt of court hearing at 10pm on Wednesday, seeking justification from the IGP.

Imran Riaz Khan arrested

It is pertinent to mention here that senior journalist Imran Riaz Khan was arrested from Islamabad Toll Plaza.

As per details, the journalist was taken into custody by the contingents of Rangers and police. Talking to ARY News, Mian Ali Ashfaque, the lawyer of Imran Riaz Khan said his client was taken into custody from Islamabad Toll Plaza.

A video showing arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan has surfaced minutes after his arrest from Islamabad Toll Plaza.

While recording the video statement in the car at the time of arrest, Imran Riaz said that he was coming to Islamabad to get his bail from the Islamabad High Court and that he was being arrested at Islamabad Toll Plaza.

He said that IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had clearly instructed not to arrest him, but now he is being arrested.

