web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 17, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

PTI announces nationwide protest on October 18

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for a nationwide protest, urging citizens to take to the streets tomorrow [Friday – October 18], ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Gandapur, announced that protests will be held in every district and city across the country for the release of PTI founder, party leaders and workers.

Gandapur made an appeal to the public, emphasizing the need to stand against what he termed as unconstitutional amendments.

He warned that if the nation remains silent today, future generations will suffer the consequences. He added, “We must raise our voices now to protect our rights and the future of our children.”

In a direct message to ‘decision-makers’, Gandapur cautioned against making choices that go against national interests, stating that those responsible will eventually be held accountable for the damage caused by their decisions.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.