PTI announces nationwide protest on October 18

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for a nationwide protest, urging citizens to take to the streets tomorrow [Friday – October 18], ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Gandapur, announced that protests will be held in every district and city across the country for the release of PTI founder, party leaders and workers.

Gandapur made an appeal to the public, emphasizing the need to stand against what he termed as unconstitutional amendments.

He warned that if the nation remains silent today, future generations will suffer the consequences. He added, “We must raise our voices now to protect our rights and the future of our children.”

In a direct message to ‘decision-makers’, Gandapur cautioned against making choices that go against national interests, stating that those responsible will eventually be held accountable for the damage caused by their decisions.