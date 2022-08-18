PTI announces new date for Karachi power show

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter leadership on Thursday held an emergency meeting to discuss a new date for power show in Karachi after August 19 was postponed due to torrential rains, ARY News reported.

According to a source, the PTI provincial leadership has decided to hold a public rally in Karachi on August 26, two days before local government (LG) polls in Karachi.

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will address the rally, say sources, adding that the public rally would be organized in Bagh-e-Jinnah ground situated opposite to Mazar-e-Quaid.

PTI has also postponed its public gathering to be addressed by party chairman Imran Khan in Hyderabad on August 20.

The ongoing flood situation in Hyderabad has forced the PTI leadership to postpone the rally in the city.

According to the Met Office, Hyderabad has received 204 mm of rainfall in last 60 hours which included a devastating rain spell of 92 mm during 12 hours on August 18.

Earlier, in the day it was reported that the heavy rainfall have also forced the party to change venue of its August 19 public gathering in Karachi to be addressed by party chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI decided to hold the public gathering at Shahra-e-Quaideen on August 19. However, sources said that the party has decided against holding the rally ahead of local government elections and by-elections on National Assembly seats.

