PTI announces new Karachi office-bearers

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday appointed MPA Bilal Ahmed Ghaffar as the Karachi chapter’s new president, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken by PTI Sindh chapter president and federal minister Ali Zaidi.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, MNA Saifur Rehman has been named the new general secretary of PTI Karachi region.

رکن سندھ اسمبلی و پارلیمانی لیڈر سندھ اسمبلی @BilalAGhaffar پاکستان تحریک انصاف کراچی ڈویژن کے صدر نامزد۔ صدر پی ٹی آئی سندھ @AliHZaidiPTI کی جانب سے نوٹفکیشن جاری کر دیا گیا۔ pic.twitter.com/oYVXLCQ3sS — PTI Karachi Official (@PTI_KHI) January 10, 2022

Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi was recently appointed as President PTI Sindh after PM Imran Khan dissolved all PTI organisation bodies.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday appointed Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi as the party’s vice-chairman.

Read More: PM IMRAN KHAN DISSOLVES ALL PTI ORGANIZATIONS, TO OVERSEE TICKET DISTRIBUTION

A notification, dated December 26, 2021, was issued by the PTI secretariat after the approval of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Commenting on his appointment, Qureshi said that it’s an “honour for him to hold the post of the party’s vice-chairman.”

Comments

comments