PTI announces party tickets for Punjab by elections

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday announced party tickets for by elections on vacant Punjab Assembly seats, ARY News reported.

The by election on 20 general seats of the provincial assembly will be held on July 17.

The party’s parliamentary board allotted tickets to the candidates for MPA seats.

The PTI has issued party ticket for PP-07 constituency to Shabbir Awan, PP-83 to Hassan Aslam, PP-90 ticket to Irfan Niazi, PP-97 to Ali Afzal Sahi, PP-125 to Mian Mohammad Azam, PP-127 ticket to Mohammad Nawaz Bharwana, PP-140 ticket to Khurram Virk, PP-158 to Mian Akram Usman, PP-167 to Atif Chaudhry, PP-168 to Nawaz Awan, PP-202 to Maj (R) Sarwar.

PTI ticket for PP-217 constituency has been awarded to Zain Qureshi, for PP-224 to Amir Iqbal Shah, PP-228 ticket to Izzat Javed Khan, PP-272 ticket to Muazzim Jatoi, PP-273 ticket to Yasir Jatoi, PP-282 ticket to Qaisar Abbas and PP-288 to party candidate Saifuddin Khosa.

The party tickets for PP-170 in Lahore and PP-237 Bahawal Nagar likely to be announced within some time, party sources said.

The ECP de-seated 25 dissident members of the PTI, who had voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had sent reference against 25 members including five members on reserved seats.

