PTI announces rallies in Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced new series of political rallies in Punjab which was postponed due to the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9, ARY News reported on Monday.

PTI central leader Farrukh Habib said that political rallies will be held in different cities of Punjab starting this week.

He said that the first rally will be held in Muridke, second in Gakhar Mandi, Lala Musa and Attock which will be addressed by Imran Khan.

He added that preparations have been started for the upcoming rallies and instructions were issued to the local organisations.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI announced political rallies across the country from May 10, however, the public gatherings were postponed due to Imran Khan’s arrest.