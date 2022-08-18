PTI announces schedule of public gatherings across country

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced schedule of party chairman Imran Khan’s nationwide public gatherings to be held in 17 major cities across the country, starting from August 21, ARY News reported.

According to the details released by PTI Central Media Department, the former prime minister would address the “grand public meeting” in Rawalpindi on August 21. The PTI would hold another meeting in Haripur on August 24, which would be addressed by the former premier.

Similarly, the PTI chairman will address a rally in Karachi on August 26.

چیئرمین عمران خان کے جلسوں کا شیڈیول جاری کر دیا گیا۔ pic.twitter.com/cDBq7OtcG3 — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 18, 2022

According to the schedule, the PTI will hold power shows in Sukkur on August 27, in Peshawar on August 28, in Jhelum and Attock on August 29 and on August 31 respectively.

Moreover, PTI will hold massive public meetings in Sargodha and Gujarat on September 1 and September 2, respectively.

Imran Khan will also address public meetings in Bahawalpur on September 3, Faisalabad on September 4, Mardan on September 6, Bahawalnagar on September 7 in Multan and Sheikhupura on September 8 and September 9, respectively.

The party’s public meeting will be held in Gujranwala on September 10. Imran Khan would also address a public meeting in Quetta on September 11.

