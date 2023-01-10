PTI announces to challenge arrest warrants issued by ECP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday announced to challenge arrest warrants issued for PTI chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders, ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said issuance of arrest warrants is contempt of court. The case was fixed for hearing on January 17, but the hearing was held against rules and regulations today, he added.

الیکشن کمیشن کا قابل ضمانت وارنٹ جاری کرنے کا فیصلہ ہائیکورٹ کے فیصلے کی توہین ہے، کیس کی تاریخ 17 جنوری گھی جس کو رولز کے خلاف آج مقرر کرکے فیصلہ دیا گیا یہ الیکشن کمیشن کے ان بونے ممبران کا ایک اور جانبدار فیصلہ ہے، اس فیصلے کے خلاف ہائیکورٹ میں توھین عدالت کا مقدمہ کریں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 10, 2023

Fawad also announced to challenge ECP’s move in the high court.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants for PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and other party leaders in a contempt case.

A four-member bench of the top electoral body has rejected the exemption pleas filed by the Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar and others. It has directed the former prime minister and PTI bigwigs to sumbit surety bonds of Rs50,000 each to get bail.

The ECP had reserved the verdict of the case some time ago.

